Bahia registers 640 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 48 hours, 640 Covid-19 cases were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 629 recovered (+0.05%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (12) also records 4 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,226,337 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,197,391 are already considered recovered, 2,309 are active and 26,637 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

O epidemiological bulletin it also counts 1,518,022 discarded cases and 231,419 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 51,935 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full newsletter, Click here or access the Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,339,352 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 84.23% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br/vacinacao/.