Band reaches runner-up in the Italian Formula 1 GP audience

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash: Red Bull’s car stays over Mercedes’ (Video: F1)

The Band reached the vice-leadership of the audience for 38 minutes during the incredible Italian GP, ​​a race held this Sunday (12) in Monza, which won Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, and also marked by the new incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

According to the website Teleguiado, the holder of the Formula 1 broadcasting rights reached 3.3 rating points during the broadcast of the Italian GP, ​​which started at 9:30 am (GMT) with the preview of the race and ended after the celebration on the podium.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen marked the incredible Italian GP (Photo: Formula 1)

Discounting the pre-start and post-bandeirada minutes, the Morumbi station index rises to 3.8 points on average, but the Band surpassed SBT in the 38 minutes it reached its peak audience. On average, Silvio Santos’ station reached 4 points, while Globo, the audience leader, reached 7.5 points.

The figures released were taken from the preliminary survey by Kantar Ibope and refer to the audience measured in the Greater São Paulo region.

According to Kantar Ibope Media, each audience point represents 205,377 spectators and 76,557 households in the Greater São Paulo region. It is the largest contingent of the National Television Panel, the national measurement system, which is why it is taken as a reference in terms of audience.