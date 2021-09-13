Barcelona confirms that Braithwaite will need surgery and may only return in 2022

Martin Braithwaite will even need to undergo a surgical procedure. After the information that the player could lose the rest of the year, due to a problem in the left knee, Barcelona officially confirmed this Monday (13) that the striker will undergo surgery in the coming days.

In a statement, Barça stressed that the need is due to the player not having responded well to the treatment on the cartilage of the kneecap of the left knee. In this way, only a surgery will be able to solve the problem of Braithwaite, which will make the Danish striker stay away from the main team of the coolies.

Barcelona, ​​however, did not set a deadline for Braithwaite’s return to the field. But according to a survey by the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’, the tendency is for the attacker to be away for at least four months. Thus, he would only be available to coach Ronald Koeman in February 2022.

Braithwaite joins Ansu Fati, Sergio Agüero and Ousmane Dembélé, who are also injured, adding to the list of problems for Barcelona on the eve of their UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday (14) against Bayern Munich.