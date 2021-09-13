Barraqueira, Liziane gives Record work in the pre-confinement of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Even before A Fazenda 13 started, Liziane Gutierrez has already given work to Record. In pre-confinement, the model extrapolated some rules imposed by the production on food consumption and took a call to control. She shrugged and went back to repeating her mistakes.

Each of the participants confined to the hotel normally received three full meals daily. But they also had a usage quota for room service in case they got hungry at random times.

In this quota, they could order from room service whatever they wanted, as long as it was available on the menu. Meals, snacks, sweets and even drinks were on the list of items.

O TV news I learned that Liziane exceeded that quota almost every day she was in pre-confinement. When this happened on the first day, she was warned by the reality show production that it should be limited to the amount stipulated initially. The model was solicitous and demonstrated that she had complied with the order.

The next day she went back to extrapolating the quota and again had her attention called. But she ignored the reprimands and repeated the exaggerations almost every day she was at the pre-confinement hotel.

This Sunday (12), she and the other 19 owners have already been transferred to the headquarters of the reality show. As in previous years, they enter the confinement two days in advance so that the network has time to record everyone’s entries, in addition to producing promotional photos that will be used throughout the season.

Besides Liziane Gutierrez, the following have already been confirmed by Record: Victor Pecoraro, Mussunzinho, Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Arcrebiano de Araújo, Mileide Mihaile, Dayane Mello, Valentina Francavilla, Fernanda Medrado and Gui Araujo. The other nine names will be revealed until Tuesday (14), day of the premiere of A Fazenda 13.

