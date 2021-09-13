Bet of Vale do Itajaí is among the winners of Lotofácil da Independência

Lotofácil da Independência’s record prize had 57 winning bets, one of which is from Balneário Camboriú. In all, the winners are spread across 15 states and the Federal District. Each will receive R$ 2,791,889.55.

The draw for this contest, considered special, took place on Saturday night, 11, in São Paulo. More than R$150 million were drawn. The 15 numbers drawn were the following: 01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 09, 12, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

According to Caixa’s website, the winning games made in SC are two from Florianópolis, one from Balneário Camboriú, one from Jaraguá do Sul and one from Lages. Among the possible modalities, three were simple bets and two were pool bets.

In Balneário Camboriú, the bet was made on Adimon Loterias. In Florianópolis, one was made at Loterica Modelo and another at Mega Sorte Loterias. In Jaraguá do Sul, the game was registered in Loterica Figueira and in Lages in Cutia Loterias.

The state with the highest number of winners was São Paulo. Altogether 18 bets hit the fortnight. The other winning bets took place in Paraná (5), Bahia (3), Goiás (3), Minas Gerais (2), Pará (2), Rio de Janeiro (2), Ceará (1), Espírito Santo (1), Maranhão (1), Mato Grosso (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pernambuco (1), Sergipe (1). In addition, there were 9 winning bets placed on the Electronic Channel.

This 10th edition of the Lotofácil da Independência special contest paid the highest prize in the sport’s history. According to Caixa, the highest premium so far had been R$124.9 million in 2020.

