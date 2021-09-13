Better than Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, Warley, from Botafogo, is voted playmaker of the round

Vavá da Batadeira has everything. With two goals in Botafogo’s 4-0 victory over Londrina, the forward Warley was elected the best player in the 23rd round of the Brazilian Series B by internet users.

Warley received 47.8% of Internet users’ votes in the poll promoted by the competition’s official profile, surpassing Bruno José, from Cruzeiro (42.2%), Marcos Junior, Rowing (5.2%) and Luciano Castan, from Coritiba (4.8%).

Warley better than Cristiano Ronaldo

To get an idea of ​​Warley’s feat, the Botafogo player received a note higher than that of the ace Cristiano Ronaldo in the “Sophascore“, one of the top statistics apps in world football.

Warley took a score of 9.0, against 8.6 for CR7, who made his debut with the Manchester United shirt, scoring two goals in the rout over the Newcastle by 4 to 1 in Premier League. There are no arguments against numbers, is there?

Sofascore gives scores to Warley, from Botafogo, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United

#BrasileirãoSeriesB 🇧🇷 Warley (21 years old) vs Londrina: ⚽️ 2 goals

🔑 2 decisive passes

🛠 1 big chance created

👟 3 shots (2 on goal)

💪 4/7 duels won from below (57%)

🆚 2 trips

🔄 1/1 right dribble

💯 SofaScore 9.0 Score pic.twitter.com/wKWufFRrW8 — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) September 11, 2021