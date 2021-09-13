Bia Haddad wins 5th title in the year, in Montreux, and dedicates to Luisa Stefani – Sports

the tennis player Bia Haddad keeps accumulating trophies this season. This Sunday, the Brazilian added her fifth achievement in the year by surpassing the British Francesca Jones, per 2 sets to 0 (6/4 and 6/3), in the decision of the Montreux ITF 60, in Switzerland. The 17th cup of his career was dedicated to his compatriot Luisa Stefani, who has always supported her in difficult moments and is now recovering from the torn ligaments in her right knee suffered in the semifinal of the US Open.

“This one’s for you, Luisa. I know that’s not the title you wanted for this week, but we never know what tomorrow is. We’re subject to anything at any time. Life is a box of surprises and sometimes we go from heaven to hell in less than a minute,” posted Haddad. “There’s nothing worse than stopping. Stop, come back. Stop and come back. Stop for the 6th time and come back. That’s how I did it, and if I hadn’t gone through that, I wouldn’t have this trophy in my hand. of lyrics this hard game.”

Bia revealed a conversation with Luisa, in which her friend made her reflect on her career, remembering that she was healthy and had the opportunity to do her best on the court. Stefani gave words of support and is now also on the other side after his knee injury suffered in the unprecedented semi-final of the US Open on Friday. He tore the ligaments and is still waiting to know if he will need surgery.

Bia Haddad is sovereign in decisions in 2021. There are five in the season and triumph in all. By beating Francesca Jones in this Sunday’s decision, she added her tenth straight win, as she had already won the W60 in Collogne-Bellerive, Switzerland, a week ago.

Bia was far superior in the Montreux final. When the score marked 2-2 in the first set, she broke the British serve and just confirmed the services to close the partial in 6/4. In the second, it was even more devastating and opened 5-1. Lost two games in a row, but didn’t waste another chance of match point and ensured the conquest with 6/3.

With the result in Montreux, the Brazilian should gain 44 positions in the women’s ranking, rising from 174th to 130th in the ranking that will be released this Monday. She has a personal goal of returning to the Top 100.