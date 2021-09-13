Bitcoin seller arrested after selling cryptocurrencies to dealers

A cryptocurrency seller in Argentina was convicted of laundering $468,400 to drug dealers. The Federal Oral Criminal Court (TOF) charged him along with six other suspects of drug trafficking crimes.

Emmanuel García, 42, was sentenced to 5 years in prison with a fine equivalent to eight times the value of the operations. In addition, six other people were convicted, including three of Mexican nationality, accused of having stored nearly two tons of cocaine in a warehouse in the industrial park of Bahía Blanca in 2017.

The Bitcoin seller was involved in the “White Coils” case, which seized 1,375.89 kilos of cocaine from a warehouse in the Bahía Blanca Industrial Park. After the discovery of the drug, it was found that he carried out money laundering maneuvers through bitcoins.

Famous P2P seller

The defendant was recognized in the world of cryptocurrency enthusiasts in Argentina. He had his own website, Coinstructor, where it offered services for the purchase and sale of digital assets.

He was also dedicated to trading cryptocurrencies on the Localbitcoins website. The platform is an open market where users can buy and sell Bitcoin by P2P (peer to peer or person to person). It’s different from traditional brokers because there are no intermediaries and transactions are anonymous.

The seller also traded cryptocurrencies face-to-face (F2F, face-to-face) using a Trezor wallet.

The court consisting of Judges Pablo Ramiro Díaz Lacava, Pablo Esteban Larriera and Pablo Alejandro Candisano Meras, along with the request of the prosecutor, Gabriel González Da Silva, convicted him along with six other suspects of drug trafficking crimes.

Bitcoin Expert

The profile of the cryptocurrency seller is interesting, according to Infobae, he was a clothing seller, owner of a boutique in the city of Buenos Aires, then employed by companies like Peugeot, Santander and Danone, according to commercial records, later he founded its own website to sell digital assets, offering the service to local customers.

He also gave consulting talks on bitcoins, for example, at the Rotary Club of Villa Devoto.

By his own account, he didn’t like working with banking transactions: just cash, delivered in person. The activity has little regulation in the country and anonymity can be almost total; Unlike an operation with an ordinary bank.

Thus, García traded with clients from all over the world with a 2.5% commission.

He was arrested and will now face a pioneering charge: being the first bitcoin seller in Argentina’s history to launder money from drug trafficking.