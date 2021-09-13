BMW i Vision Circular is the recyclable car of the future

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Until today, the 12th, it is still possible to see at the IAA Mobility in Munich the concept car that BMW presented called Vision Circular. It represents the brand’s vision of the future for its cars in 2040, mixing sustainability and luxury. This car is part of a larger project, which encompasses mobility as a whole: at the German event, by the way, other prototypes (on two wheels) that follow the philosophy of circular economy were also unveiled.

The BMW i Vision Circular is a four-seater compact minivan with steering and pedals that make it possible to drive the vehicle as we do today. The project arose from the idea of ​​using as many recycled materials and certified biomaterials as possible, which also comprises the power train that has a solid state battery that is 100% recyclable.

The designer responsible for this project, Adrian van Hooydonk, created Circular Design, a new way of designing cars based on four general principles: RE: THINK, RE: DUCE, RE: USE and RE: CYCLE. Thus, everything that is used today such as leather, chrome, has been replaced by more sustainable materials. The life cycle of the car itself can be significantly extended thanks to over-the-air upgrades and also the physical replacement of components is simpler and cheaper, thanks to simplified connections between the parts that also facilitate their recycling.

BMW has changed, but to maintain its identity, the dual front rim remains, which has taken on a completely new shape, becoming the key front element and integrating the optics and digital panels. There is also a central groove that joins the new grille to the windshield, eliminating badges, trim lines and any other additional element, while the recycled plastic bumpers are decorated with a stamped pattern.

Looking from the side, we see an aggressive design thanks to the long wheelbase, while the famous Hofmeister elbow (which is a small curve at the base of the C column or D- column in the case of SUVs and vans, formed by the contour of the glass and facing to the front of the car), is now surrounded by a thin digital surface that can be used to communicate information to the outside.

Inside the car, we see 3D printed parts, with large side windows and glass roof and in the front area there is no center console, both seats are free. The dashboard is now a single geometric element resembling a crystal crafted with wood inserts, and the head-up display expands at the base of the windshield and becomes the main information management element for both the driver and passenger.

The steering is also 3D printed and has tactile surfaces. At the back, there is a love seat with headrests that integrate the speakers and unique sounds were created: BMW asked Hans Zimmer and Renzo Vitale to create a set of audio effects that resemble the concept behind it. of the car, showing the sounds emitted by the vehicle materials.

As most of the concept cars become cars that will be produced in scale, just wait!

