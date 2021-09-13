Bolsonaro reduces addition of biodiesel to diesel oil

President Jair Bolsonaro approved the Resolution of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) that reduces the addition of biodiesel to diesel oil from 13% to 10%, specifically for the 82nd biodiesel auction, destined to supply the months of November and December 2021. The decision of the CNPE was announced last Monday, the 6th, but it depended on the approval of the president.

In a statement released this Sunday, 12, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic says that the measure “will prevent the end consumer from paying more for the product, which would have negative effects on the country’s economy.” The measure was motivated by the “effects of the appreciation of the cost of soy oil in the Brazilian and international markets, combined with the exchange devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the dollar, which has boosted soy exports and also increased the value of domestically produced biodiesel” .

The measure, however, was criticized by the Association of Biofuel Producers of Brazil (Aprobio), which classified the reduction of the mixture as a “regression”, according to the broadcast reported. For the organization, the measure will punish the sector, generating unemployment, disinvestment, in addition to increasing inflation and harming the economy. “The decision also reaffirms that the new commercialization model should come into force on January 1, 2022, whose discussion continues by the government in order to meet the deadline, but with no prospect of solving several issues, especially tax,” he said the entity at the time.

The approval of the CNPE’s resolution by the president should be published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday.