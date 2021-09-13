Botafogo tries solution for Guilherme Santos and Felipe Ferreira, no space with Enderson

O Botafogo hired Rafael, but he needs to make room on the sheet and look for a solution for two players that have not been used by the coach Enderson Moreira: the left-back William Santos and the midfielder Felipe Ferreira. Together, they cost around R$ 150,000 per month, according to the “TF Channel”.

Guilherme Santos started as a starter with Enderson Moreira, but lost space after the game against Operário, when he was substituted at half-time after falling out with Rodrigo Pimpão, from the opposing team. As it has been since last year, it was renewed and readjusted, it has one of the highest salaries in the cast.

Guilherme was not listed in the last six games and saw Botafogo seek the signings of Jonathan Silva, from Almeria, and Charlie, from Fortaleza. His last match was precisely in Ponta Grossa, when the club met its only defeat so far with the new coach.

Hired on the advice of the former coach Marcelo Chamusca, Felipe Ferreira played only eight minutes under Enderson’s command and was not even related to Botafogo’s last three matches, against Coritiba, Remo and Londrina.

Serie A or Serie C are the chances

Having already played in more than six games in this Serie B, Guilherme Santos and Felipe Ferreira cannot transfer to another club in the Second Division. Guilherme Santos made 13 matches, while Felipe made seven. Thus, the possibilities are transfers to Serie A or Serie C clubs – which closes its window on Wednesday.