Botafogo’s defensive system has evolved a lot since the arrival of Enderson Moreira

In recent games, the Botafogo has been showing great defensive consistency and this has been helping the team to achieve good results in this Serie B. Much of this aspect is related to the work of Enderson Moreira in the club. Since the coach arrived at Alvinegro, the team has conceded only 4 goals in 11 league matches.

Botafogo has 22 goals conceded in Serie B and, despite being in a good position in the table, is only the 8th best defense in the championship. This is because, before Enderson took over, Alvinegro conceded 18 goals in 12 matches. The posture of the team under Enderson’s command changed positively and the technical assistant Luís Fernando Flores, explained about the game model implemented by the coach that has been contributing to the defensive sector of the club.

– The attack was really very efficient. This has been very important for defenders and defensive midfielders, because this marking starts up there, passing behind the line of the ball. This has helped our defensive sector. And football is also confidence: if in each game, you score fewer goals, you end up becoming more confident and, thanks to God, we have achieved the results – reported the assistant.

A highlight of Botafogo’s defensive sector is the return of carli. The defender arrived at the club at the beginning of the season, still during the state championship, but only managed to have the opportunity to take the field in the 16th round of Serie B, in August. The ‘Capitán’ has been sovereign in the Alvinegra defense and has contributed a lot with their experience and will on the field. Carli suffered an ankle injury in the match against Remo and has not yet scheduled his return.