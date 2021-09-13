Boxing champion surrenders to Anderson Silva’s talent and sends a message to the Brazilian

the brutal victory of Anderson Silva about Tito Ortiz, last Saturday (11), in Florida (USA), is already making people talk. Even without beating an opponent who was fearful in the ‘noble art’, ‘spider‘ played its role and gained a weight admirer. Boxing champion at lightweight on the WBO, WBC and IBF, Devin Haney surrendered to the talent of the tupiniquim and sent a message to the Brazilian.

“Anderson Silva it was amazing inside the octagon, but he should be a boxer with what he’s doing at this age,” wrote Haney, in his account on ‘Twitter‘.

The victory of ‘spider‘ this weekend extended the good moment of the veteran in the ‘noble art’. In June, the Brazilian had already surprised by beating former world boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr., in his first commitment since leaving the UFC.

In the second appearance of the season, a new show. Anderson was unaware of Tito Ortiz, which made its debut in the modality and erased the American with a singular blow.

At 46, Silva achieved his third victory in four appearances in the sport.