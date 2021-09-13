Brazil faces Vietnam in their debut in the Futsal World Cup; know where to watch | futsal

This Monday, Brazil begins its journey towards the eighth title of the Futsal World Cup. Head of group D, the Brazilian team faces Vietnam at 2 pm (GMT) with live broadcast on Globo, SporTV and real-time monitoring on GE. The 2021 Worlds started this Sunday and is being held in Lithuania. Group D also has Panama and the Czech Republic, which face off at 12:00.

After more than 30 days of intense preparation, which began at Granja Comary, with training at the Olympic Park and friendlies in Poland, Brazil arrives ready for the dispute. Coach Marquinhos Xavier will not have full strength due to the absence of pivot Rocha, who is suspended due to an expulsion suffered in the qualifiers, at the beginning of 2020.

1 of 1 Winger Gadeia in the Brazil x Poland friendly — Photo: Douglas Pingituro/CBF Winger Gadeia in the Brazil x Poland friendly — Photo: Douglas Pingituro/CBF

– The expectation is the best possible. We have been working hard every day for over a month. I believe that the debut is always a little complicated, but we are prepared and we hope to play a good game to start the World Cup on the right foot – said forward Gadeia.

This Monday’s match will be played at Klaipeda Arena. The venue will host all of Brazil’s games in the first phase. On Thursday, it will be the Brazilians’ turn to face the Czech Republic at 14:00. On Sunday, the duel against Panama will be at 10am.