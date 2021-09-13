Brazil has a moving average of 473 deaths per Covid this Sunday; 5 states reported no deaths | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (11) 292 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 586,882 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 473. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -31% and points out a trend of fall .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Acre, Amapá, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,996,784 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,082 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,461 diagnoses per day – below the 20,000 mark for the fifth day in a row and resulting in a variation of -31% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 586,882

586,882 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 292

292 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 473 (14-day variation: -30%)

473 (14-day variation: -30%) Total confirmed cases: 20,996,784

20,996,784 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8082

8082 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,461 (variation in 14 days: -31%)

On the rise (3 states): PE, PI, RO

PE, PI, RO In stability (6 states): CE, SC, GO, MG, RN, MT

CE, SC, GO, MG, RN, MT Falling (17 states and the DF): AL, RR, DF, PB, RJ, PR, RS, AC, TO, ES, SP, MS, PA, AM, MA, BA, AP, SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Balance of vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday (12) indicates that 138,121,040 people have already received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, according to data released until 20h. The number represents 64.75% of the Brazilian population.

The second dose has already been applied to 69,040,455 people in all states and the Federal District. The single dose has already been applied to 4,149,459 people. Therefore, the number of fully immunized people in the country today is 73,189,914 (34.31% of the population). The booster vaccine totals 88,811 doses applied. In total, 211,399,765 doses were applied across the country.

See the situation in the states

ES: -46%

MG: -5%

RJ: -24%

SP: -48%

DF: -21%

GO: -1%

MS: -49%

MT: -13%

AC: -33%

AM: -58%

AP: -67%

PA: -56%

RO: 21%

RR: -21%

TO: -46%

AL: -20%

BA: -64%

EC: 15%

MA: -64%

PB: -24%

PE: 38%

PI: 23%

RN: -12%

SE: -89%

