Brazil has the lowest average of Covid-19 cases since May 2020

Brazil recorded 293 deaths and 10,615 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), held this Sunday (12).

The moving average of cases over the last seven days was 15,771. This is the lowest number since May 21, 2020, when the country averaged 15,310 cases a week. In deaths, the moving average was 460.

In the epidemiological week that ended on Saturday (11), the lowest number of deaths was observed since the first week of November last year: there were 3196 victims of the disease in the last 7 days.

The downward trend registered since August shows the effectiveness of vaccination in the country.

The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 70 million people have already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and have completed immunization against the new coronavirus.

The number corresponds to 44% of the total population over 18 years old with the complete vaccination schedule.

In the first dose, there were more than 136.9 million first doses applied. The number, according to the folder, matches 85% of the population over 18 years of age.

However, care must not stop. Also yesterday, Amazonas identified two cases of the Mu variant, originating in Colombia, in the region of Tabatinga, which borders the country.