Brazil receives 5.1 million vaccines from Pfizer this Sunday – Health

This Sunday, Brazil received 12, 5.1 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, which came from abroad on planes that landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas. According to the Ministry of Health, this is the largest amount of immunization against Covid-19 delivered by the pharmacist in one day to the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Also according to the folder, four flights were expected this Sunday. The first carried 1.3 million vaccines; the second, with 1.1 million; the third shipment contained 1.1 million and the fourth flight, which arrived at Campinas airport around 4:30 pm, carried 1.5 million immunizations.

Vaccines still need to pass through the Quality Control of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be distributed to the States. The Health press office informed that this process should take place in the next few days.

São Paulo announced that, starting this Monday, 13, the interchangeability of doses will be allowed. Due to the lack of immunizers from AstraZeneca, the government will use Pfizer’s vaccines to continue vaccinating people who need the second shot.

In the country, 73.1 million people are fully immunized. This number corresponds to 34.3% of the population, according to data released daily by the consortium of press vehicles.