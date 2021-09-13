Brazil receives largest one-day shipment of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil received, this Sunday (12), around 2.4 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer against the new coronavirus and another 2.6 million units are scheduled to be delivered at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), totaling approximately 5.1 million units – which will form the largest batch of immunizing received in a single day.

According to the federal government, the first flight, with 1.3 million doses, landed at dawn. The second flight, with 1.1 million vaccines, arrived around 10:30 am. The other two shipments, with 1.1 million and 1.5 million units, are scheduled to arrive in the afternoon.

“The vaccines are enough to further accelerate the vaccination campaign that has already immunized more than 70 million Brazilians with the two doses or the single dose vaccine, that is, almost 44% of the adult population”, said the ministry, in a note.

“The effects of population immunization appear in epidemiological data every day. In the last week, 23 states had bed occupancy below 50%.”

So far, it appears in the folder system that 59 million doses of the immunizing agent are available, with 51.1 million already delivered to the states and 7.9 million in the distribution system.

The state of São Paulo announced on Friday (10) that it will start applying the immunizing agent from Pfizer for those who have their second dose of AstraZeneca late.

Last week, the city of São Paulo reached 98% of the immunization posts against the new coronavirus without doses of AstraZeneca.

The city of Rio already applies the Pfizer vaccine in place of AstraZeneca due to lack of doses. The city registers waiting lists at health facilities, in case any person cannot receive replacement vaccines for any reason.

(*With information from Douglas Porto, from CNN)