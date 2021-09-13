Brazil receives the largest shipment of vaccines from Pfizer with 5.1 million doses

The first two batches of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 have already landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, totaling more than 2.4 million vaccines already delivered.

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one used to immunize adolescents and, now, it should replace AstraZeneca in cities where there is a lack of the immunizing agent



O Ministry of Health receives this Sunday, 12, four new batches of vaccines of Pfizer against Covid-19. In all, shipments should add up to 5.1 million doses, the largest delivery made by the American pharmaceutical company to the country. The first batch of immunizing agents arrived during the night at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, bringing 1.3 million units of the vaccine; while the second arrived around 10:30 am, with more than 1.1 million doses. Now, the expectation is that the next flights will land in the afternoon, bringing 1.1 million and 1.5 million doses, respectively. THE to do already delivered to federal government about 67 million of the 100 million vaccines related to the first contract signed, which should be finalized in September. The new deliveries by the pharmaceutical happen amid the high demand for the immunizing agent. In addition to being used for regular first- and second-dose vaccinations for adults, Pfizer’s compound is the only one used to immunize teenagers and, starting this week, should replace AstraZeneca in cities where there is no stock for the second dose. Pfizer’s vaccine will also preferably be used in the third dose campaign in Brazil, which officially begins on Wednesday 15th.