Brazil registers 292 deaths by Covid this Sunday; moving average is 473 deaths

Brazil registered 292 new deaths by Covid-19 this Sunday, 12, according to data released by the consortium of press vehicles. As a result, the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic reached 586,882.

The balance showed that the moving average of deaths was 473, considering data from the last seven days. There were 8,082 new confirmed diagnoses, which made the total reach the mark of 20,996,784.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8:00 pm. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Brazil 20,050,471 people recovered from the disease and 362,457 are still being monitored.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

