Brazil registers 292 new deaths from covid-19 and 473 from moving average

Brazil registered today 292 new deaths from covid-19, thus accumulating 586,882 deaths due to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average was 473. Today is the second day of increase in the index, and, at the same time, the fifth day in a row in which the number is below 500. The data is the best indicator, according to experts, to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. In other words, if the trend continues, it will impact the indices for the next few days.

In 2021, the index reached 191 consecutive days above one thousand. In the so-called first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, the maximum time that the moving average was above a thousand was 31 days.

According to information from the state departments, 8,082 new cases of the disease were registered, reaching a total of 20,996,784.

In the variation of the last 14 days, 17 states and the Federal District registered a downward trend. Another six show stability and three indicate high — they are: Pernambuco, Piauí and Rondônia.

This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability. Brazil is at -30%, that is, falling.

Despite the slowdown in most data, experts advise that the population continue to follow health protocols and social distance.

The states of Acre, Amapá, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-46%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-5%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-24%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-12%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-21%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-13%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-49%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-33%)

Santa Catarina: stable (4%)

Ministry of Health data

Already a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil recorded 293 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 586,851 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 10,615 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 20,999,779 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,050,471 confirmed cases of the disease to date, with another 362,457 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.