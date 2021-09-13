Brazil registers almost 300 deaths by Covid-19 in the last hours, says Conass | Coronavirus

Edmar Barros/Reproduction Data were released by the state health departments

Brazil registered 293 new deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and reached the mark of 586,851 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The data were released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

According to the survey, the country registered 10,615,000 new cases of the disease in 24 hours. With this, Brazil obtains 20,999,779 confirmed diagnoses of the disease.

The state of Roraima registered the highest number of cases in one day, with 2,350 diagnoses. Minas Gerais reported 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state with the highest number of records.

Conass points out that Acre is the state with the fewest cases and deaths in the last hours. According to the survey, there were only 4 registered cases and no confirmed deaths.

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 vaccination panel reported that 200 million doses have been administered so far. The data show that just over 131.2 million received only the first dose, while 68.8 million are already fully immunized.

According to the survey, São Paulo is the state that has the largest number of immunized, with 53 million people vaccinated. Roraima, has 415,000 immunized, the state with the lowest rate of vaccination.