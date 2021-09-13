Brazilian Female: Palmeiras and Corinthians are scheduled for decision – 12/09/2021

Palmeiras and Corinthians are ready for the first leg of the Brazilian Women’s final. After passing by Internacional in the semi, Alviverde tries to beat the current champion, who beat Railway in the previous phase, at Allianz Parque. The duel takes place today (12), at 9 pm.

The main team’s casualties are the injured lateral Evelin and midfielder Juliana Passari. Therefore, the coach Ricardo Belli sends the team with: Jully; Bruna Calderán, Agustina, Thais and Camilinha; Júlia Bianchi, Duda Santos, Ary Borges and Katrine; Chu and Carol Baiana.

On the other hand, coach Arthur Elias has all the athletes at his disposal. Corinthians starts the confrontation with: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Erika, Campiolo and Yasmim; Ingryd, Zanotti, Portilho and Tamires; Vic and Adriana.

The return match will be led by Timão, as the team was the leader in the group stage with 38 points — Verdão came long behind, with 37. This is the only Alvinegra advantage for the return duel, which is marked only for the on September 26, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.