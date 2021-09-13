Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Announce They’re Engaged: ‘Can’t Believe This’ | Song

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari used social media to tell they are engaged after nearly five years of relationship.

This Sunday (12), the couple announced the news with two publications on Instagram.

Britney chose a video in which she shows her alliance over and over again. “I can’t believe it,” wrote the singer. Asghari opted for a photo of the couple and emojis representing them.

According to People magazine, the groom’s manager reported that Asghari is “proud with the celebration and confirms the engagement.”

The announcement comes days after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end his daughter’s guardianship after 13 years.

According to American media, Jamie filed a petition in a Los Angeles courthouse on September 7th.

In documents sent to the court hearing the case in August, he commented on the end of guardianship and said he would help in the transition to a new guardian.

But in new documents, the singer’s father goes further and asks the court to end the guardianship entirely, according to NCB News and CNN.

Britney Spears “has a right for this Court to seriously consider whether this guardianship is no longer necessary,” said Jamie Spears in a new lawsuit cited by the media.

Her circumstances have changed “to the point that the foundations for establishing a guardianship may no longer exist,” he added.

Britney celebrated her father’s waiver of guardianship but rejected the deal: “Our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue,” Britney’s lawyer said.

Britney Spears’ father: understand how the guardian figure works in the United States

In testimony in June, the singer called the court decision allowing her father to remain in control of her life abusive, idiotic and embarrassing.

In a 23-minute appearance, the star said she was drugged, forced to act against her will and barred from having children.

“I just want my life back,” she said over the phone as she asked the court to end her guardianship.

Hear testimony from Britney Spears, who fights for the end of her guardianship, to the American Justice

The singer’s lawyer, whose hiring was allowed by the court in July, commented on Jamie’s withdrawal.

“We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today granted a lawsuit that he must be removed. It proves that Britney was right,” Mathew S. Rosengart said in a statement published by Variety magazine.

“We are disappointed, however, by your shameful and reprehensible attacks against Miss Spears and others.”

Despite the announcement, the singer’s lawyer says Jamie should step down immediately.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years as he harvested millions of dollars from his daughter’s estates, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn statement at near future.”

Of Britney’s 22 years as a professional singer, 13 of them were spent with her father as a tutor. Since 2008, Jamie has been named in US court as the legal responsible for the pop princess’s personal and financial affairs.

He hasn’t really been in charge of his personal affairs since September 2019, when he left the role because of health problems. He has since been replaced by Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s caregiver, but is still responsible for the professional side of guardianship.