Camilla Camargo laments the death of a friend: ‘I can’t believe it’ | celebrities

Friends acted in the soap Carinha de Anjoreproduction

Published 12/09/2021 11:49 AM

Rio – Sunday (12) began with sad news for actress Camilla Camargo. The daughter of singer Zezé de Camargo learned of the death of her friend Luiz Carlos Araújo. with whom he starred in ‘Carinha de Anjo’, a soap opera shown by SBT.

The actress vented on Instagram, where she paid tribute to her friend. “I can’t believe it, I can’t, I don’t want to believe it. I met you when I was 9 years old and since then there have been divided stages, stories, hugs, affection, which are eternalized. You were my friend, villain, cat, grandfather and in our last job you were my brother.”

“The two Librans, we loved to share that too and we’ve already celebrated this joy together. I love you forever, these hugs will be with me forever, I feel you won’t know my little ones as we were combining, this pandemic took that away from us but God gave us many other moments to stay forever in my heart. It’s hurting, Lu, it’s hurting a lot. Heaven will have one of the most talented artists to shine up there and we’ll miss you here. See you soon,” concluded the tribute.

No information was released on the actor’s cause of death.