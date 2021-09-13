Can Daniel Alves play for Palmeiras? New reinforcements coming? Club manager comments on the situation and analyzes defeat for Flamengo

After two weeks focused on training and without official games, Palmeiras returned to the field this Sunday (12) and was defeated by Flamengo by a score of 3-1. Verdão came out ahead with Wesley, but ended up succumbing and had another setback in the Brasileirão 2021.

Edu Dracena, leader from Palmeira, participated in the Round Table program and clarified some speculations, including the possibility of Daniel Alves wearing the Alviverde shirt.

“We cannot act with our heart, we have to be calm. It’s not because we lost that everyone has to change. I think we have to be calm at this moment, analyze in a very rational way what we have to improve. Unfortunately, with these two weeks that we had, we weren’t able to put it into practice in the game”, said Dracena.

“In football, we talk to everything and everyone. But today, I can assure you that there is nothing to do with Daniel. We have a great harmony between Anderson, Cicero, the president and the board. At no time did we talk about bringing Daniel,” he revealed.

“But, for sure, his name will come up in any team, because he is a great player. We talk about all the players, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to bring them to Palmeiras”, concluded.

Next Saturday, Abel Ferreira’s team will face Chapecoense away from home for Nacional.

