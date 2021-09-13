Carille can change Santos in all sectors for decision against Athletico | saints

Fábio Carille didn’t even complete a week of work at Santos and will already have a decision ahead of him. Alvinegro will face Athletico this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On Sunday, the athletes who started the duel with Bahia, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, did regenerative work at the gym. The rest of the group trained on the lawn. Only this Monday, during the afternoon, Carille will have the entire cast available for the activity.

As he lost the 1-0 away game, the Fish needs to undo Hurricane’s advantage. And, for this, the Santos commander will need to solve problems in all sectors of the team in just one training session with the entire group.

The first question is on defense. Robson Reis, who had been playing as a starter, suffered a sprain in his right ankle and ended up being substituted at halftime against Bahia. He is undergoing intensive treatment and has already improved clinically. However, after Saturday’s match, the coach was pessimistic about the case.

“I probably lost Robson to an injury,” Carille said.

Derick returned from the under-20 team and trained with the senior team on Sunday

There is the possibility of the return of Luiz Felipe, who has recovered from an edema in his right thigh, but who still improves his fitness. Kaiky, on the other hand, suffered an injury to the rectus femoris, still in August, and is still out. To make matters worse, Danilo Boza, who played in the Brazil Cup for Mirassol, and Emiliano Velázquez, not registered in time, are unable to play on Tuesday.

The Santos squad has at their disposal Derick, 19, who was assigned to the under-20 do Peixe. Another option may be Jhonnathan, 20 years old, who has already been on the bench in the first leg against Athletico and played in the match against Atlético-GO, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

In midfield, the embezzlement will be Camacho, who has already defended Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil. One of those who can do this role is Vinícius Balieiro, but the player has not been related to the games. Jean Mota, Ivonei and Vinícius Zanocelo can also be improvised in the function.

There is still a problem with the attack. Léo Baptistão is not registered for the Copa do Brasil. Against Bahia, the shirt 9 gave way to Raniel in the second half. Diego Tardelli is another athlete fighting for the spot. During the official presentation, the player said he would be ready to debut against Athletico. Besides them, the young Marcos Leonardo can play the role.

Tactically, for this match, the coach expects the team to evolve more offensively, with a greater volume of game in attack.

– I really liked our second half, we rotated the ball a lot in the opponent’s field, but now I’m going to charge to bother the opposing defense more. I liked the changes of runners, starting on the left and ending on the right, but we have to be more aggressive arriving in the area – said Carille after the draw against Bahia.

In addition to the chance to win a title in the year and guarantee a spot in the next Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil is welcomed by the board of directors of Santos for the award. If it advances to the semifinals, Peixe guarantees R$7.3 million.

