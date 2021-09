check out in detail the crash between Verstappen and Hamilton at the Italian F1 GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have a tough fight for the title of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Something we haven’t seen in the sport for a long time. This Sunday, September 12, the two ended up meeting on the track after two pit-stop errors by their teams – first Red Bull with Verstappen, then Mercedes with Hamilton.

Destiny, driven by the Gods of Formula 1, wanted both to meet in Monza’s Curve 1, the famous Variante Del Rettifilo – one of the tightest and most disputed curves on the Formula 1 calendar. The result could be different, but for that someone needs to give in, even a little bit.

This was not the case and both ended up in the gravel and out of the race. Verstappen was punished and will lose three places on the starting grid for the Russian Grand Prix, as he saw his lead in the drivers’ standings increase from two to four points ahead of Hamilton. Check out the images: