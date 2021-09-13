check out updates from this Sunday’s Brusque bulletin

With a record of 15 new cases this Sunday, 12, the city of Brusque has a total of 28,939 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. According to data from the epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Surveillance Board of the total cases, 28,464 are considered recovered. There are 160 active cases and 27 under investigation.

Two people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four in the infirmary. The city accounts for 315 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 141,061 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 90,701. And the fully immunized people total 46,463

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS). Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

