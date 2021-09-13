Child leaves home to buy ice cream, gets lost and finds mother again with the help of the police

An 11-year-old boy mobilized agents of Operation Copacabana Presente, in the South Zone of Rio, this Sunday, after leaving his house to buy ice cream, while his mother was taking a shower. Upon entering a market on Rua Miguel Lemos, however, the boy ended up getting lost. Meanwhile, his mother was desperate to see that her son was not at home and made posts on social networks to alert the child’s disappearance, asking residents of the neighborhood for help. When he was found by the police, he was scared, but soon after, he was handed over to his mother, who took him back home.

According to Operation Copacabana Presente, its agents began looking for the boy after viewing his mother’s publications on the internet, which had repercussions. At the same time, the boy’s grandmother went out into the street and called military police officers from the 4th BPM. After a period of searching, the information of a child alone in a nearby commercial establishment arrived at the present operation.

When the child was seen, Corporal Dianne, from Copacabana Presente, calmed him down until his mother arrived at the market, in a 19th BPM vehicle, crying a lot, the operation said in a statement.

“The boy and his mother were taken home by the police and later the child’s grandmother was found near the tunnel and also taken home,” the note added.