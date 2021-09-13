Company “owner” of BBB is against Marcos Mion in the program. Understand

It’s not news to anyone that Marcos Mion is the public’s favorite to head the BBB 22 in place of Tiago Leifert. The problem, however, is that there is an obstacle that is beyond Globo’s purview. There is an internal war at the network that does not want the former presenter of A Fazenda in an Endemol product, because the formats are in competition around the world.

O reality Record belongs to the producer Strix, a direct competitor of Endemol Shine, owner of the Big Brother Brasil format.

Marcos Mion is one of the public's favorites to present the BBB in place of Tiago Leifert. But there are those who think that the "owner" of the format will not want to associate an ex-A Fazenda with the program. Mion replaced Luciano Huck.

As much as there are big shots defending Mion ahead of BBB, it won’t be easy to convince Endemol executives to accept the former Record presenter. There are those who believe that the identification between him and the reality it’s still too big. Mion, however, is Boninho’s favorite, who has power and voice at Globo. It remains to be seen whether the owner of the format will yield.

