Conor McGregor Gets Into Mess With Megan Fox’s Boyfriend At Awards | combat

It was supposed to be a party night in New York this past Sunday, but Conor McGregor kicked off his MTV Video Music Awards appearance with confusion. Invited to deliver one of the evening’s awards, he had to be restrained by security guards right on the red carpet, upon arrival at the event. The confusion was with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, who would perform at the awards and is the boyfriend of actress Megan Fox.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly did not come to blows because the fighter was restrained by security. According to the “TMZ” website, the mess would have started after Machine allegedly denied McGregor a photo. The fighter would still have been pushed at that moment, spilling some of his drink. In images that circulate on the internet, it is possible to see Conor McGregor throwing his drink at the musician, supposedly in reaction to what happened.

By the time the riot broke out and security had to step in to keep Conor McGregor from getting close to Machine, actress Megan Fox was removed and protected by other organization people. Soon after, the musician was taken to her side. They were still alone for a while until they hit the red carpet and entered the arena in Brooklyn – coincidentally, the same place that the Irishman invaded in April 2018 after Khabib Nurmagomedov and promoted scenes of vandalism.

McGregor, who was using a cane as a result of recovering his left ankle, injured in his fight with Dustin Poirier in July, was accompanied by his wife Dee Devlin. A spokesman for McGregor released a statement sent to the “MMA Fighting” website about the incident.

“Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a photo, nor did he instigate this incident. He doesn’t know Machine Gun Kelly, except for the fact that he watched Conor’s fight last July.”

1 of 5 Conor McGregor Involves in VMA Confusion — Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Conor McGregor gets in trouble at VMA — Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

2 out of 5 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at VMA Awards — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at VMA Awards — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Conor McGregor later spoke about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

– Nothing happened to me, I only fight real fighters. People who really struggle. I certainly don’t fight Vanilla Ice’s little white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.

After all the fuss arriving at the event, the awards went smoothly, and both Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had their highlights. The fighter was responsible for giving the award for “Artist of the Year” to Justin Bieber, while Machine Gun Kelly was one of the musical attractions of the night.

3 out of 5 Conor McGregor presents Justin Bieber’s VMA “Artist of the Year” award — Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Conor McGregor presents Justin Bieber’s “Artist of the Year” award at the VMA — Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

4 out of 5 Conor McGregor and wife Dee Devlin at the American MTV Awards — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Conor McGregor and wife Dee Devlin at the American MTV Awards — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic