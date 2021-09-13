Consortium of press vehicles launches 4th phase of the vaccine campaign against Covid-19 – 11/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The consortium of press vehicles — formed by sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo, G1, TV Globo, Globonews and Extra—this Sunday (12) launches the fourth phase of the “Vacina Sim” campaign.

The objective of this step is to make the population aware of the importance of having complete immunization against Covid-19, which has killed more than 585,000 people in the country. The campaign targets the young public, who have not yet taken the first dose, and also those who are partially immunized.

There are two different focuses because Brazil faces a disparity in relation to the target audience of vaccination campaigns. While there are teenagers being immunized in several municipalities, as in the case of the 12 to 14-year-old group in São Paulo, there are other cities that have recently been vaccinating people in their 30s.

In addition, there is a debate between experts and government officials about the third dose of the drug in the country. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced for next Wednesday (15) the beginning of the application of the vaccine booster in the elderly and immunosuppressed.

There are states and municipalities, however, that have already started to give the extra dose. In São Paulo, Governor João Doria (PSDB) states that by October 10, the entire population over 60 years old will have received the reinforcement.

The conflict of vaccination programs caused the Ministry of Health to release a note in which it warns that “it will not guarantee doses for states and municipalities that adopt different vaccine schedules” than defined in the National Immunization Plan.

The situation is unusual, since, in the country, more than 140 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which represents 66% of the population, and more than 70 million are fully immunized, about 33% of Brazilians .

Vilma Victorio do Nascimento, 83, is up to date with both doses, waiting for the third. A resident of Rio de Janeiro, she says she knows many who died because of Covid, including people who were completely immunized.

Vaccines do not guarantee 100% efficacy against the coronavirus, as scientists have warned — their protection is greater to prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, but their efficiency may be lower for asymptomatic transmission or infection.

Thus, even vaccinated people can contract the virus, get sick and even die, although at a much lower frequency than those who are not immunized.

Living with her daughter for nearly two years, Dona Vilma says that she only leaves home to take care of her health, such as going to the doctor and having exams, for example. As a result, she lost contact with friends and family, including her other daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“One of the things that made me really good was samba. I can’t go anywhere for fear of getting the virus. People who take the vaccine also get it, so I’m really scared”, says she, who participated in the new phase of the campaign.

Dona Vilma is categorical in advising people to protect themselves. “This is essential for the whole world. We need to play Carnival, New Year’s Eve, go to football games, everything we need to have joy in life, because life is already very difficult.”

With a few decades less to live, Kauê dos Santos Vieira, 21, is about to complete his immunization cycle. He, who also participated in the campaign, received the first dose in June and should take the second soon. Among family members, even the younger brother, aged 14, has already been immunized.

Vieira received the first dose when he was in the selection process for a vacancy in a hospital in São Paulo, as a supply assistant. The job didn’t work out, but the protection did.

The young man, who lost a 35-year-old cousin to Covid, asks people who are avoiding the vaccine to think about the next one. “If you love family and friends, at least one person, let them think about their own good, and not just about themselves. You have to take care of who is on your side, of the collective.”

As already happened in the third stage of the “Vacina Sim” campaign, more than 70 brands that make up the communication groups will promote the fourth phase throughout Brazil. There will also be a film for TV and parts for radio, print and digital vehicles, as well as actions on social networks.

This stage has the participation of presenters Astrid Fontenelle and Ana Maria Braga, who was away from television for two weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. “I am proof that the vaccine does not prevent you from getting it, but I am also proof that it is very important to get vaccinated,” he said at the time. To attract the attention of young people, the campaign will also feature actors Rafael Vitti and Juan Paiva.

An unprecedented initiative, the consortium of press vehicles was created in June 2020 to monitor and publicize the numbers of Covid-19 in the country after the Ministry of Health took data off the air and threatened to withhold information about the situation of the pandemic.

Since then, the vehicles have come together to release daily reports of cases and deaths by Covid. With the start of vaccination, in January, the consortium also started to disclose data on immunized patients. Information is collected by the vehicle teams daily from the state health departments.

In January 2021, the consortium created the “Vaccine Yes” campaign, to make the population aware of the importance of vaccinating against Covid-19.

In the second stage of the campaign, in February, journalists and personalities linked to the vehicles of the consortium gathered to encourage vaccination. The campaign brought together Folha de S.Paulo columnists Drauzio Varella, Juca Kfouri, Luiz Felipe Pondé and Djamila Ribeiro to actors Lázaro Ramos and Fernanda Montenegro, as well as presenter Serginho Groisman, among others.

The third phase, in April, aimed to encourage the Brazilian population to continue taking the necessary precautions — such as wearing masks and social distance — during the advance of vaccination.