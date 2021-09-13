Corinthians and Palmeiras start women’s Derby series with finals and routs in history | Brazilian female

There will be an open bar in Derby for women’s football.

The first game of the final of the Brazilian Championship, this Sunday, starting at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, with transmission of SportTV and Real Time of ge, also marks the beginning of a series of three classics between Corinthians and Palm trees.

Between the two decisions, the rivals will also face each other for Paulista.

1 of 2 Derby from São Paulo to define the Women’s Brazilian Champion — Photo: Flickr CBF Derby from São Paulo will define the Women’s Brazilian Champion — Photo: Flickr CBF

After the stoppage of competitions next week due to FIFA Date, the teams return to duel on the 22nd (Wednesday), at Allianz Parque, for the state, four days before deciding the Brazilian title, on September 26th (Sunday ), at Neo Química Arena.

Thus, the next three times the teams take the field will write new chapters of the rivalry that began in 1997 and was dormant for 15 years until the “reunion” in 2020.

There are 15 classics in all so far, with a Corinthians advantage and historic routs. Timão won eight times, against four triumphs by Verdão, in addition to three draws.

The most elastic scores were 12-1 for Corinthians and 9-0 for Palmeiras. See the general overview of Derby below:

Corinthians 1 x 0 Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship 1997 (1st phase)

1 x 0 Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship 1997 (1st phase) 1 x 4 palm trees Corinthians – São Paulo Championship of 1997 (1st phase)

– São Paulo Championship of 1997 (1st phase) 2 x 4 palm trees Corinthians – São Paulo Championship of 1998 (1st phase)

– São Paulo Championship of 1998 (1st phase) Corinthians 12 x 1 Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship of 1998 (1st phase)

12 x 1 Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship of 1998 (1st phase) 1 x 2 palm trees Corinthians – São Paulo Championship 2001 (1st phase)

– São Paulo Championship 2001 (1st phase) Corinthians 1 x 4 palm trees – 2001 São Paulo Championship (semifinal)

– 2001 São Paulo Championship (semifinal) palm trees 2 x 1 Corinthians – 2001 Interior Open Games

2 x 1 Corinthians – 2001 Interior Open Games palm trees 4 x 0 Corinthians – São Paulo Championship 2005 (1st phase)

4 x 0 Corinthians – São Paulo Championship 2005 (1st phase) palm trees 9 x 0 Corinthians – São Paulo Championship 2005 (1st phase)

9 x 0 Corinthians – São Paulo Championship 2005 (1st phase) 1 x 3 palm trees Corinthians – 2020 Brazilian Championship (1st phase)

– 2020 Brazilian Championship (1st phase) palm trees 0 x 0 Corinthians – 2020 Brazilian Championship (semi-final)

0 x 0 – 2020 Brazilian Championship (semi-final) Corinthians 3 x 0 Palmeiras – 2020 Brazilian Championship (semifinal)

3 x 0 Palmeiras – 2020 Brazilian Championship (semifinal) 0x1 palm trees Corinthians – 2020 São Paulo Championship (semi-final)

– 2020 São Paulo Championship (semi-final) Corinthians 2 x 2 palm trees – 2020 São Paulo Championship (semi-final)

2 x 2 – 2020 São Paulo Championship (semi-final) Corinthians 1 x 1 palm trees – 2021 Brazilian Championship (1st phase)

Since women’s football was reactivated at Palmeiras in 2019, Corinthians is unbeaten in the derby (three wins and three draws).

2 of 2 Rivals went 1-1 for the first phase of the Women’s Brazilian Championship — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency Rivals were 1-1 for the first phase of the Women’s Brazilian Championship — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

For having done the best campaign in the sum of the phases so far, Corinthians has the right to make the second duel at home. It’s the only advantage. In case of two draws or a win for each side for the same goal difference, the definition goes to penalties.