Corinthians arranges loan from Rodrigo Varanda for So Bernardo

Corinthians lent forward Rodrigo Varanda to São Bernardo until the end of the 2022 Campeonato Paulista. The information was disclosed by TNT Sports and confirmed by My Timon.

Initially, the intention was for Corinthians to get a transfer from Rodrigo Varanda to Red Bull Bragantino. The clubs reached an agreement, but the negotiation was not concluded.

Never having played under Sylvinho’s command, Varanda’s last game for Timão was on April 25, when Corinthians beat Santos for Paulistão. The striker will be loaned to São Bernardo free of charge. The ABC team competes in the Copa Paulista this second semester. In the early afternoon, Corinthians confirmed the loan on their social networks – see publication below.

Rodrigo Varanda renewed his contract with Corinthians at the end of last August. The player’s bond would end on January 31, 2022 and was eventually extended to January 31, 2024.

Varanda arrived at the Corinthians professional coming straight from the under-17 category. The player played ten matches in 2021, starting the first nine and scoring a goal, in Derby against Palmeiras.

Check out the Corinthians publication

Reproduction/Twitter

