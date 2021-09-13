Corinthians concedes a controversial goal at the end, draws with Atlético-GO and loses the chance to touch the G-4

O Corinthians came out ahead, but took a ”controversial” goal at the end and ended up tying 1-1 with Atlético-GO, this Sunday (12), at Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia, for the 20th round of the brazilian.

Born of the ‘Terrão’, Gabriel Pereira scored for Syvinho’s team. Zé Roberto equalized in the 43rd minute of the second half, in a move that generated a lot of complaints from Corinthians players.

Under the intense heat in Goiânia, the two teams struggled to create and made a first half with few emotions. The only really dangerous move was from the São Paulo team, with a header by Róger Guedes, which scared Fernando Miguel in the final minutes.

On the way back from the break, the script was repeated. Despite having more ball possession, Corinthians did not scare. Until the first opportunity, Gabriel Pereira opened the scoring with a great goal, after a beautiful individual play. In the sequence, the red-black Goiás almost tied after Raul failed, but Cássio appeared to save.

Until 43 minutes into the final stage, Atlético-GO equaled the score with Zé Roberto. In the bid, Corinthians players complained a lot about an offside by Brian Montenegro.

However, after consulting the VAR, the arbitration understood that he did not participate in the rally and considered the goal legal. Still in the final minutes, Cássio saved what would be the upset of the home team with Montenegro’s header.

Championship status

With the result, Corinthians is ranked 6th, with 31 points, four less than the strength, which opens the G-4 and lost in the round to Atlético-MG. Dragão occupies the 8th position, with 26.

The guy: Gabriel Pereira

The midfielder opened the scoring by scoring, in style, his first goal as a professional. After assistance from Róger Guedes, the youngster from Terrão, in a beautiful individual play, showed a lot of skill, dribbled the marking and submitted in the middle of two.

Gabriel Pereira celebrates first goal as a Corinthians professional Heber Gomes/AGIF/Gazeta Press

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Sunday (19) for the 21st round of the championship. Atlético-GO visits the São Paulo, at 4 pm, in Morumbi. Later, at 6:15 pm, Corinthians receives the America-MG at Neo Química Arena.

Datasheet

GOALS: Gabriel Pereira (14′ from the 2nd T) and Zé Roberto (43′ from the 2nd T)

ATHLETIC-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Ronald), Wanderson (Oliveira), Éder, Igor Cariús (Rickson); Baralhas, Willian Maranhão (Lucão), Arnaldo and João Paulo (Brian); Nathaniel and Zé Roberto. Technician: Eduardo Barroca

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner (Du), João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Mosquito (Marquinhos), Giuliano (Araos), Roni (Vitinho) and Gabriel Pereira (Xavier); Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho