Corinthians confirms lineup for the first Drbi of the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship; see the team

Corinthians is scheduled for the first game of the big decision of the Brasileirão Women. The match against Palmeiras happens soon, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, and coach Arthur Elias has defined his team.

The Corinthians coach continued to carry out the relay between the athletes in the Brazilian and Paulista contests. Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana.

On the bench, the Corinthians coach has Paty, Sparrow, Tarciane, Poliana, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Anddressinha, Cocoa, Miriam, Bianca Gomes and Jheniffer.

Alvinegra team arrives for the big decision with a very safe campaign. Timão was the leader in the group stage of the competition with 38 points, eliminated Avaí/Kindermann in the quarterfinals and dispatched Railway in the semifinals.

This will be the first title decision between Corinthians and Palmeiras. Timão is in its fifth straight final and tries for the third cup after winning the competition in 2018 and 2020, while rival alviverde tries its first conquest.

