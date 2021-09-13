Corinthians draws with Atlético-GO in game with VAR controversy

The duel between Atlético-GO and Corinthians, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, ended up tied 1-1 tonight, at the Antônio Accioly stadium. Timão came out ahead with a great goal from Gabriel Pereira in an individual play, but Dragão went to get the result in the end with Zé Roberto. The bid generated a lot of controversy after the referee Antonio Dib Moraes, from Piauí, was summoned by the VAR, analyze the image and validate the tie between Goiás.

The confrontation was marked by the delivery of the two teams, little creativity from the front players and, of course, by the controversy with the VAR at the end of the match. Corinthians left the field complaining a lot about the validation of Atlético-GO’s goal and claiming that there was an infraction in the play. The team from Goiânia, which tied the duel in the final minutes, left with the feeling of having fulfilled their duty due to the context of the match.

With the tie, Corinthians reached 29 points on the leaderboard and maintained its sixth place in the Brasileirão. Atlético-GO, who have a game in hand, now have 26 points and remain close to the classification zone for next season’s Libertadores.

Gabriel Pereira’s star shines

Revealed at Corinthians’ base, attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira spent a good part of the season out of Alvinegro’s list of players for the games in Brasileirão. After long weeks working to regain his place in the group, the 20-year-old scored a great goal and showed that he can fight for a spot in the team’s midfield.

Giuliano clashes

Responsible for setting Corinthians, midfielder Giuliano was not on an inspired night. The shirt 11 of Timão was stuck between the opposing markers and could not give rhythm to Alvinegro’s attack. In the second half, he played a tactical role and was out on the field. He came out at the end with pain in his left leg.

Willian follows Corinthians with his family

Willian posted a photo watching the Corinthians game Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Corinthians 10 shirt, attacking midfielder Willian posted on his Instagram account a photo with his family following the match in Goiânia on television. The player traveled with Timão’s delegation to the Midwest, but, as determined by Anvisa, he had to leave the hotel where he was staying and return to São Paulo. As he came from England, the athlete should be serving a 14-day quarantine.

a lot of running and little shine

The first half of the match in Goiânia was not impressive. Both Eduardo Barroca and Sylvinho prioritized the defensive solidity of their teams. The result was a performance marked by strong marking and few scoring chances for Atlético-GO and Corinthians.

Mosquito misses Corinthians’ best chance

Corinthians ended the first half with just three submissions and very little work given to goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, from Atlético-GO. In Alvinegro’s best opportunity, Gabriel Pereira started from the right, took the ball to the end line and crossed low, in the penalty spot. Gustavo Mosquito won the speed of his marker and appeared able to finish, but missed the ball when trying to kick.

Gabriel Pereira’s great goal

Corinthians came back better in the second half and started to control the actions of the game. At 15 minutes into the final stage, attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira received the ball from the right, advanced towards Atlético-GO’s area, called two defenders to dance and hit the counterfoot of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, with no chance of defense. It was the 20-year-old boy’s first goal as a professional.

What a scare, Raul!

Soon after Corinthians’ goal, Atlético-GO came close to tying the game at the Antônio Accioly stadium. Defender Raul Gustavo missed a ball on the edge of the area, goalkeeper Cássio muffled the finish, but on the rebound Atlético-GO recovered the ball and, once again, concluded. The ball just didn’t go in because João Victor took the Dragon’s goal on the line.

Atlético-GO draws on aerial ball

Even disorganized, Atlético-GO tried to pressure Corinthians in the final minutes and seek a draw. At 43 minutes into the second half, with a free kick hit by Natanael, center forward Zé Roberto beat Roger Guedes by high and sent the ball to the goal defended by Cássio. The VAR called referee Antonio Dib to review the play, the referee saw no infraction in the move and validated the goal. The Corinthians complained a lot about a possible offside, and full-back Fábio Santos ended up getting the yellow card.

upcoming games

Atlético-GO returns to the field next Sunday (19) to face São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Corinthians plays on the same day against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, also for the national competition.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO 1×1 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 20th round

Date: 12/09/2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 6:15 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (PI)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Yellow card: Willian Maranhão, Igor Cariús, Zé Roberto and João Paulo (Atlético-GO); Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Corinthians)

Red card: –

Goals: Gabriel Pereira, at 15′ of the 2nd time (0-1); Zé Roberto, 43′ of the 2nd half (1-1)

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Ronald), Wanderson (Oliveira), Eder and Igor Cariús (Rickson); Willian Maranhão (Lucão), Gabriel Baralhas, Arnaldo, João Paulo (Montenegro) and Natanael; Ze Roberto. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner (Du Queiroz), João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel and Roni (Vitinho); Gustavo Mosquito (Marquinhos), Giuliano (Araos) and Gabriel Pereira (Xavier); Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.