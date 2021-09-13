Corinthians faces Sport at the U-20 Brazilian in search of the fourth consecutive victory in the tournament

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians faces Sport, at Arruda, in a game valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Away from home, Timãozinho is looking for the fourth consecutive victory and the ball rolls at 4 pm (GMT).

In the last three games, Corinthians added nine points, after beating Atlético Goianiense and Bahia and beating Ceará. In a good moment in the championship, Diogo Siston’s team dreams of qualifying for the knockout.

So far, Timãozinho has 19 points in the Brasileirão and is in 12th place. Sport, on the other hand, is in 16th and has 12 points. Only the top eight qualify for the next round.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

With Léo Mana and Guilherme Biro back, Diogo Siston should play Corinthians with: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Reginaldo; Riquelme, Mandaca, Keven and Matheus Araújo; Cauê and Giovane.

Arbitration

The referee chosen for the match is Hugo Soares Dias Figueiredo, who will be assisted by Humberto Martins Dias Silva and Ricardo Jorge Nunes dos Santos Júnior.

How to watch?

The match will be broadcast both on open television and on the internet. The fan can follow the game on the screen of the Band or in the Eleven Sports.

