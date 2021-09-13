Corinthians has a full week for professional training and base commitments; see schedule

After the 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO away from home, Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Monday morning to start the work with an eye on the duel against América-MG, on Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. This, however, is not the club’s only commitment this week.

On Thursday, the alvinegra base appears in a double dose. The Under-20 team enters the field against Nacional, by Paulistão, at 15h. At the same time, the Under-23 squad of Corinthians receives Figueirense, at Fazendinha, by Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

Corinthians’ basketball team will also have a double round. The team enters the court to face Basket Osasco, on Thursday, at 19:30. On Sunday, at 6 pm, the cast receives Mogi Basketball at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge.

On Saturday it’s the turn of the U-17 to face the Salto do Paulista in the category. The team, it is worth mentioning, is undefeated so far, beating Guarani, Rio Brando, União Barbarense and Independente de Limeira – on the same day, at 9 am, the U-15 also faces Salto for the competition in the category.

The alvinegra week ends on Sunday. The Under-20 goes back to the field at 15:00, this time for Brasileirão, in a classic against Santos at Fazendinha. Later, at 6:15 pm, the professional cast welcomes América-MG at the Neo Química Arena.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday, 13/09

Professional cast training at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Tuesday, 14/09

Professional cast time off

Wednesday, 15/09

Professional cast training at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Thursday, 16/09

Friday, 17/09

Professional cast training at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Saturday, 18/09

Professional cast training at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Salto FC x Corinthians – at 11:00 am for the Campeonato Paulista U-17, at the Municipal Stadium Amadeu Mosca (Salto, SP)

Sunday, 19/09

