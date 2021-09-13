Corinthians has four possible holders hanging and six embezzlement in Goinia; see list

Corinthians faces Atlético-GO this Sunday, from 6:15 pm (GMT), in Goiânia, and enters the field with a patched team and alerts to possible problems in the future. For the duel, Timon has five players hanging and six embezzlement.

the goalkeeper Cassius, the defender João Victor, the steering wheels Gabriel and Roni and the attacker Marks are the athletes with two yellow ones. Of these, only the attacker is not a likely starter in the clash.

Thus, in case of new warnings, players will not be able to take the field on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 21st round of competition.

It is worth mentioning that, of these five Corinthians fans, four are already coming from a sequence of hanging games. They are: Cassio, Gabriel, Roni and Marquinhos – see numbers here.

The occasional embezzlement is due to Adson, Renato Augusto, Luan, Gil, Jô and Willian. The first will complete its fourth consecutive game without being able to take the field after suffering a trauma to the left leg in the game against Athletico. Gil, in turn, is suspended by the third yellow.

Renato and Luan, who played against Juventude, were preserved because of muscle pain in his leg, while Jô was released to solve particular problems. Willian will still not be able to make his debut due to Anvisa’s late determination. Ruan Oliveira has been out for over a year, now recovering from a second knee surgery.

The lineup assembled by coach Sylvinho must have Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni and Giuliano; Mosquito, Vitinho (Araos/Marquinhos) and Róger Guedes.

