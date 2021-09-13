Corumbá Health confirms death of a six-year-old girl for covid-19

O epidemiological bulletin released by the State Department of Health, this Sunday, September 12, reports 4 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Mato Grosso do Sul. The state totals 9,463 deaths as a result of the disease, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Already the new cases of coronavirus are 264 from yesterday to today, rising to 370,718 positive notifications. Of the total infected, 360,086 are recovered; 989 in home isolation and 180 hospitalized people: 67 in clinical beds and 113 in ICU beds.

The Campo Grande macro-region has 50% bed occupancy by the SUS (Unified Health System); Gold, 63%; Três Lagoas, 42% and Corumbá has 47%.

Corumba

In today’s SES bulletin, two new cases of coronaviruses were registered in Corumbá. The municipality has 15,452 notifications, with 15,000 people recovered, 69 in home isolation and 2 hospitalized.

The Health bulletin of Corumbá, also released today (12), confirmed the death by covid-19 of a six-year-old girl. She was notified with the disease on August 30th, had no comorbidity and the municipal registry reports her death on September 11th. The last confirmed death in the city from coronavirus was on August 26th.

Now, there are 464 deaths per covid-19, with a fatality rate of 3%.