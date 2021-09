+



Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Hollywood’s favorite couples stole the show on the red carpet of VMA 2021. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are some of the lovers who showed their love on the awards red carpet.

Katarina Deme and The Kid LAROI (Photo: WireImage)

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards takes place this Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in New York City, USA. This will be the second time the arena will host the awards—the first was at the 2013 ceremony.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

know more

Check out more photos below.