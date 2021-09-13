Covid’s CPI: Justice authorizes coercive conduct of lawyer Marcos Tolentino | Policy

The Federal Court in Brasília determined that the lawyer and owner of a television network Marcos Tolentino be notified to appear at Covid’s CPI deposition and authorized that, in case of absence, he be conducted coercively.

Tolentino’s speech is scheduled for this Tuesday (14). He is appointed as a “hidden partner” of the FIB Bank – a company that offered a guarantee letter of R$ 80.7 million in a contract signed between Need Medicines and the Ministry of Health for the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine.

Tolentino’s defense obtained in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a decision by Minister Carmen Lúcia, which allows him to refuse to answer questions that could eventually incriminate him.

On another front, in the Supreme Court, Tolentino’s defense asked the Court to avoid his coercive conduct. They also want Tolentino not to be forced to appear at the committee. According to lawyers, Tolentino is being investigated by the collegiate.

Marcos Tolentino will be heard in the context of investigations on intermediary companies in vaccine contracts. The letter of guarantee from FIB Bank was part of the Covaxin acquisition process, which provided for 20 million doses at a value of R$1.6 billion, but was canceled on suspicion of irregularities – no dose was delivered.

In court, the Senate Advocacy argued that, even though he had the right to remain silent, Tolentino has resisted providing clarifications.

The magistrate, however, did not respond to other requests from the CPI for precautionary measures – such as the search and seizure of the passport and the prohibition to leave the district where he lives without authorization from the commission.

Judge Francisco Codevila also ruled that if Tolentino fails to testify without providing justification, he will be subject to sanctions such as a fine and sentence to pay the costs of the diligence, in addition to being liable for the crime of disobedience.

In his decision, judge Francisco Codevila, of the 15th Federal Court of Justice in Brasília, stated that all witnesses have an obligation to appear to testify and that the witness’s attitude of “not informing the CPI of the reason that led to his absence on the date to which she was previously summoned to testify, she proved to be evasive and not justified”.

“Furthermore, despite the witness’ allegations, in the sense that it could not be conducted coercively, such a claim does not deserve protection, as it is perfectly possible as demonstrated elsewhere. It is also not up to this Court to enter into the examination of the sufficiency, or not, of any justification presented to the CPI”, wrote the magistrate.

Codevila also stated that if he fails but presents justification, it will be up to the CPI to assess the reasonableness of the reasons presented by the subpoena, before deciding on the convenience of coercive conduct.