Criticism of Sylvinho and recognition from the base mark Corinthians draw; see tweets

Corinthians drew with Atlético-GO on Sunday night in what was the first match of the Brasileirão return. Despite the point won away from home, the game was not only seen with good eyes by the fans.

Many of the fans criticized coach Sylvinho harshly. For a good portion of the crowd, the coach erred in some substitutions and guidelines for athletes about posture on the field – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, fans recognized the importance of the base in today’s game. In addition to names like Roni, João Victor and Raul among the starters, Corinthians’ goal was also scored by a young man from the base: Gabriel Pereira.

Now, Corinthians is preparing to return to São Paulo. The team from Alvinegro has a week of training and returns to the field next Sunday, when they face América-MG at Neo Química Arena.

See some tweets from Corinthians fans

You can put the PSG cast in Sylvinho’s hand, who’s going to die in his hand — Paola Dybala (@Paolafcost) September 12, 2021

Corinthians seems to train, right, there is no rehearsed move, it looks like a lot of players running. And I really wanted to know what tactical system Sylvinho uses on this team — Cecília Ramos (@CeciliaahR) September 12, 2021

Sylvinho is the worst kind of retranqueiro. Coach with a good resume, mentality and game idea to command a teamco, like Agua Santa, Mogimirim, XV de Piracicaba, etc. Even with these great reinforcements, he will assemble the Corinthians team in a cowardly way — Maxwell Dahlke (@DahlkeMaxwell) September 12, 2021

Corinthans’ worst problem is Sylvinho, Giuliano is looking like a midfielder @duiliomalves send him away pfvr — Corinthians1910 (@Roy00531158) September 12, 2021

I hate Sylvinho, the guy moves really bad dude — Gabriel Sisqui (@GSisquini) September 12, 2021

Well, if Corinthians had a better coach, they would fly. I can’t like Sylvinho or the way his team plays. I don’t know, dude… — leandroᶠᶠᶜ (@eileandroo_) September 12, 2021

Sylvinho’s offensive system works like a square wheel, more limited than 90s dial-up internet — #ForaSonsynho (@92kaue) September 12, 2021

Corinthians plays poorly, but unlike in other times now they have players capable of deciding in the individual. Last game was with Roger Guedes, today Gabriel Pereira in an individual bid. — Ronaldo Júnior | $SCCP (@10Junior) September 12, 2021

Du Queiroz has a lot of personality. — Corinthians Paulista Portal (@sccportaI) September 12, 2021

1 professional goal by Gabriel Pereira! It’s the fucking base. May many great goals come, celebrations with our shirt. I really root for this kid’s future🖤 https://t.co/AAdsFlkTHg — M.ˢᶜᶜᵖ 🦕 (@Marcatooh) September 12, 2021

Silence, Corinthians is discovering that base players are better than Ramiros, Natels and Oteros… — Erick ⚫⚪ #ForçaElliott ♥️ (@erickmatheuss07) September 12, 2021

