Criticism of Sylvinho and recognition from the base mark Corinthians draw; see tweets

by

Corinthians drew with Atlético-GO on Sunday night in what was the first match of the Brasileirão return. Despite the point won away from home, the game was not only seen with good eyes by the fans.

Many of the fans criticized coach Sylvinho harshly. For a good portion of the crowd, the coach erred in some substitutions and guidelines for athletes about posture on the field – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, fans recognized the importance of the base in today’s game. In addition to names like Roni, João Victor and Raul among the starters, Corinthians’ goal was also scored by a young man from the base: Gabriel Pereira.

Now, Corinthians is preparing to return to São Paulo. The team from Alvinegro has a week of training and returns to the field next Sunday, when they face América-MG at Neo Química Arena.

