David Luiz arrives at Allianz Parque to accompany Flamengo and Palmeiras – 12/09/2021

Flamengo will have a special fan at Allianz Parque, where they face Palmeiras, this Sunday (12). That’s because David Luiz, the club’s new reinforcement, has already arrived at the stadium and will follow the confrontation there. The defender, who will wear the number 23, has already donned the cloak.

David Luiz, who was announced this Saturday (11), visited the locker room and greeted his new teammates. The player was free on the market since June, when he left Arsenal, in England, and signed a contract until 2022. In order to enter the field, however, David Luiz still needs to have his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter.

12.09.21 – David Luiz in the Allianz locker room Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

After the announcement, the defender made a post on social networks. He celebrated the success and highlighted the support of the fans in choosing Flamengo as their new club.

“In life, nothing is by chance. There is a right time for every purpose under heaven. And no leaves fall from the tree without the divine will. Challenges and obstacles arise to let you know that He, God, will always be there there to lift you up. Even if you don’t see it and so each day you are stronger. I always follow the voice of God and my heart. And as they say, “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” The Nation called me, so I’m here.”