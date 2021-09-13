David Luiz goes to Flamengo’s locker room before a match with Palmeiras and says he is eager to take the field

Before being introduced as a Flamengo player this Monday, defender David Luiz went to the team’s locker room to meet the players, who face Palmeiras this Sunday, at the Brazilian Nationals.

The new reinforcement gave his teammates and coach Renato Gaúcho a hug, and served as an incentive for the derby. With a signed contract, he said his first words and already donned the red-black sacred robe.

Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

– These were long days, with anxiety and emotion. Gratitude to wear the mantle, to be part of this grand club. My childhood was seeing, I grew up admiring. Returning now to Brazil to the best place, where I felt affection even before I had anything confirmed. I’m looking forward to taking the field and doing what I like most, which is playing football – said David.

In an interview with Fla TV, the player spoke about the appeal of Flamengo fans for his hiring, through social networks.

– It was crazy, I had never lived it this way intense, strong. I played for several clubs, big clubs, big countries, but Flamengo’s fans are different. From the first moment they didn’t hesitate. They invaded my social networks. It touches me. I was born to serve. I felt that I can do this at Flamengo is sensational – he completed.

– I love the challenge, I love football. Without a doubt I am very thirsty for titles and victories.