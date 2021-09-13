Debby Lagranha gets emotional about the 1st day of her youngest at home: ‘Emotion’

Two days after giving birth to little Arthur, 29-year-old Debby Lagranha was discharged from the hospital this afternoon and took the child, the result of her relationship with Leonardo Franco, home for the first time. The ‘complete family’ was a reason for celebration and emotion for the veterinarian.

In an interview with “Marie Claire”, the former actress, famous for having worked with Renato Aragão and Xuxa Meneghel, said that she is happy with her life in being able to have the baby at home. “Now, yes, the family is complete and it is the greatest emotion in the world,” he declared.

The veterinarian also said that she is feeling well and has not had much pain in the postpartum period. “I’m having a very good recovery, I’m feeling really good,” he revealed.

Asked about Arthur, Debby says that the baby is fine and receiving a lot of affection from her father and sister, Maria Eduarda. “He is very calm, breasts, burps and sleeps”, he explained.

By the way, Eea also confided that her six-year-old daughter, who is also the result of her relationship with Leonardo Franco, is enjoying life as an ‘older sister’.

The meeting of Duda and Arthur was amazing, she was anxious. If you let him, she keeps him on her lap all the time, she followed the first bath, combed her hair, helped change diapers… It’s a very incredible moment.

The baby of Debby Lagranha and Leonardo Franco was born, last Friday night (10), weighing 3,415 kilos and 49.5 cm.