Decision requires replacement of defective cell phone immediately, within 30 days – Consumption

By Angela Kempfer | 12/09/2021 11:16 AM
Since last month, immediate exchange of cell phone, as soon as the product is defective, without a period of 30 days, as stores normally inform. The National Consumer Protection System published a decision considering the product “essential”, Therefore, the buyer can request another of the same model, the return of the amount paid or even a proportional reduction in the price when purchasing another model.
Upon entering the “essential” category, the right is now guaranteed by the Consumer Defense Code, which determines that when the product is essential, the 30-day period for solving the problem does not apply, given to the supplier in other cases .
The determination is the result of the growing number of complaints from consumers about defective devices and the difficulty in having the problem solved by suppliers.
Another factor is the number of people who depend on this technology, which increased during the pandemic. According to the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), carried out by the IBGE, 92% of Brazilian households use the mobile phone service, with 37% using this service alone.
The IDEC (Institute for Consumer Protection) has drawn up a list of what consumers should do from now on. Look:
- It must demand the immediate solution of the problem to the merchant (the store where he bought the cell phone) or to the manufacturer of the device, since, according to the CDC, the suppliers have joint responsibility.
- If the response from the store or the manufacturer is not satisfactory, the consumer can look for the Procon of his city, which, in addition to mediating the resolution of the case, can fine the company that fails to comply with the determination. The consumer can also go to court.
- The period to complain is 90 days from the date of purchase in case of an apparent defect (which the consumer immediately notices) and 90 days from the finding of the problem in the case of a so-called “hidden addiction”, when the defect takes a long time to manifest.
