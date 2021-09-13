Decision requires replacement of defective cell phone immediately, within 30 days – Consumption

Consumption

Rule applies to exchanges for the same model or money back

By Angela Kempfer | 12/09/2021 11:16 AM

Decision takes into account the growing use of cell phones in Brazil. (Photo: Archive)

Since last month, immediate exchange of cell phone, as soon as the product is defective, without a period of 30 days, as stores normally inform. The National Consumer Protection System published a decision considering the product “essential”, Therefore, the buyer can request another of the same model, the return of the amount paid or even a proportional reduction in the price when purchasing another model.

Upon entering the “essential” category, the right is now guaranteed by the Consumer Defense Code, which determines that when the product is essential, the 30-day period for solving the problem does not apply, given to the supplier in other cases .

The determination is the result of the growing number of complaints from consumers about defective devices and the difficulty in having the problem solved by suppliers.

Another factor is the number of people who depend on this technology, which increased during the pandemic. According to the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), carried out by the IBGE, 92% of Brazilian households use the mobile phone service, with 37% using this service alone.

The IDEC (Institute for Consumer Protection) has drawn up a list of what consumers should do from now on. Look: