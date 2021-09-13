Desperate friends mobilize social media to find ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Kick-Ass’ actress missing four days ago – Monet

+



Actress Tanya Fear in Doctor Who (Photo: publicity)

British actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in the Los Angeles area by her friends, who have started a huge social media movement to try to find her or uncover clues to her whereabouts. One of her colleagues wrote on Twitter: “My friend Tanya disappeared in the Los Angeles/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn’t been seen since September 9, 2021. If anyone has any useful information, call (626) -232-8616 # FindTanyaFear. I would appreciate it if those in the area or with reach in that area would share.”

know more

Ella Purnell and Tanya Fear in Kick-Ass 2 (Photo: publicity)

know more

The Englishwoman, whose works include the series ‘Doctor Who’ and the film ‘Kick-Ass 2’, was last seen in the Hollywood Bowl area of ​​Los Angeles on Thursday, September 9th. The official Doctor Who fan club has posted on their Twitter a “Missing Person” poster: “Missing Person Alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in ‘Arachnids In The UK’ disappeared on 09/09/2021”. Another Twitter user who said he is Tanya’s cousin wrote: “Please, please share if you’ve ever been together in the LA/Hollywood area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we are all very concerned “.

know more

Tanya Fear in Doctor Who (Photo: publicity)

know more

Tanya is known to UK audiences for her role as Dr Jade McIntyre on Doctor Who. Tanya, also known as Tanyaradzwa, was raised in London and currently lives in Los Angeles. She is described as being 1.60 m, 63.5 kg, brown eyes and short curly hair. Posts show the look of the actress with her wearing a mask. Some of her other acting credits include the series ‘Spotless’ and ‘Cleaning Up’. According to reports, she was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved blouse with a collar with a few buttons at the top and dark plaid pants or shorts.

know more

Poster informing the disappearance of Tanya Fear (Photo: publicity)

know more

On her Sundance page, Tanya writes about her career: “I started my cinematic journey as an actress in films like ‘Kick Ass 2’ and television like ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Spotless.’ In 2020, I wrote and directed a series of short films -films called ‘SHOOT YOUR SHOT’ about a girl who fell in love with Drake during [a pandemia da] Covid-19, we were featured in Women and Hollywood and in Tongal. My movies are often funny, irreverent and socially aware.” The actress’s last post on social media was on Twitter on August 30, where she shared a photo of herself on stage at a stand-up comedy show. : “My first live on @hahacafecomedy was SO FUN! I still can’t believe I have to share the stage with [essas] legends! Further [está] to come, baby!!!”.

know more